Odisha Govt Unveils Financial Assistance For Girl Students Pursuing Technical Courses Under Sudakshya Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has unveiled a new initiative under its ‘Sudakshya’ scheme to provide financial assistance to girl students pursuing diploma courses in engineering schools and polytechnics.

The Skill Development and Technical Education department has recently released the guidelines for the scheme, which is set to span three years starting from the 2023-24 academic session. The scheme’s benefits will be applicable to girl students seeking admission to government engineering schools and polytechnics during the academic years 2023-24 and 2025-26. Additionally, girl students currently in the second and third years of their courses will also qualify for this assistance.

While girl students belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) have been receiving support from the ST and SC Development department, the Sudakshya scheme is designed to extend its coverage to general category students. Under this program, hostellers will receive a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 1,500, while day scholars will be entitled to Rs 500 per month, spanning 10 months per year.

Furthermore, the Sudakshya scheme will also cover admission fees amounting to Rs 2,800 per student, offer a one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 to facilitate post-diploma placement outside the state, and provide financial assistance for hostel seat rent, amounting to Rs 3,000 per student.