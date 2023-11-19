Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios is Miss Universe 2023

El Salvador: Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been announced as the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title, defeating India’s Shweta Sharda in a grand event that took place at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19.

Miss Universe 2022 – USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Sheynnis Palacios on the stage. She is the first Nicaraguan woman to win the Miss Universe title this year.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant was hosted in El Salvador, with contestants from over 90 nations looking to win the coveted crown.

1ST CROWN FOR NICARAGUA!! SHEYNNIS PALACIOS OF NICARAGUA IS THIS YEAR’S MISS UNIVERSE!!! SHE WAS SLAYING FROM START TO FINISH SO A WELL-DESERVED WIN!! 🇳🇮 #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/KqwU23rm9r — Apollo Clevenot 🇫🇷 (@tclevenotsimp) November 19, 2023

Shweta Sharda, 23, secured her spot in the Miss Universe 2023 semifinals on Sunday, after clinching the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title in August this year. She represented India and has advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.