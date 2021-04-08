Breach on Rengali left canal sparks panic in Dhenkanal village

Dhenkanal: Panic gripped residents of Lembupala village in Dhenkanal district after a 30-foot long breach was spotted in Rengali left canal near Baunsapala.

With several acres of land inundated, locals now fear flooding in the nearby villages.

Due to constant erosion, the embankment breached said the locals and attributed the cause to substandard repair and renovation work besides lack of departmental inspection and supervision.

The breach occurred early in the morning after a rise in water level.

While the locals have blamed the district administration’s apathy towards the canal’s maintenance, concerned are authorities yet to reach the spot.