WHO report on origins of COVID-19 lacks ‘crucial data’: US

Washington DC: The US urged WHO to ensure phase 2 of the study without delay even as it slammed the world health body that COVID-19 origin report lacks ‘crucial data’.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said it was evident that the report lacks crucial data on the origins of coronavirus and many other countries share this view.

Price said the adherence to principles of transparency and openness must be ensured on the matter and this must be free from political interference.

Worthwhile to mention that the WHO team had to land in China with a great difficulty as the leadership of that country was reluctant to allow the team to conduct studies on the origins of coronavirus in Wuhan. The experts even alleged that the Chinese authorities were not forthcoming in providing access of information pertaining to Wuhan lab in the Chinese Central province.