Balipatna: Police has apprehended a jeweller from Balakati area in Khurda district for purchasing stolen gold weighing 1 kg

The accused has been identified as, Sushant Dethi, owner of a jewellery shop at Balakati.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at Sushant’s jewellery shop while he was about to strike a deal to buy stolen gold.

He was then arrested and was taken into police custody for further investigation.