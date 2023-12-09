Breach in Thermal Plant Ash Pond in Jharsuguda, crops damaged

Jharsuguda: A 20-ft breach in an ash pond of the Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) thermal plant led to flooding of farmlands with slurry in some villages in Jharsuguda on Saturday.

As per sources, the breach led to the collapse of the ash bund wall which in turn led to flooding of toxic slurry towards vicinity areas.

The crops in several acres of farmlands in three villages- Rengali, Kantakira and Saradhabali were damaged in the ash slurry. Many people geared up to leave the village with their belongings as the ash water gushed in.

It has been alleged that the breach occurred due to negligence of the OPGC authorities for not maintaining the embankment.