Students Walk 25 Km To Convey Grievances To Collector In Rayagada

Rayagada: At least 14 students of a residential school in Rayagada district walked nearly 25 kilometres to meet the district collector to air their grievances on Saturday.

As per reports, the students of Badaraisingi Ashram Residential School started their journey in the early hours preceded towards the collector’s office to express various problems faced by them.

They complained that the standard of teaching in the school is poor and the quality of food in the hostel is very low. Apart from food, the hostel lacks basic facilities and they have to suffer because of irregularities.

They also stated that their headmaster abuses them. As the situation turned worse, they decided to visit the collector and express their problems before him.

the statements of the students have been recorded and appropriate steps will be taken after a thorough probe into this matter, an official said.