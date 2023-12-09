Park Seo Joon throws a surprise birthday celebration for BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Seoul: BTS member and worldwide megastar Kim Taehyung is reportedly enlisting in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, as reported by Star News.

Ahead of the impending mandatory service, Tae is making the most of his time with his BTS family and Wooga Squad. Recently, the singer met with his hyung (older brother), Park Seo Joon, and Na Yeon Seok, aka Na PD.

V, 27, celebrates his birthday on December 30th. However, this year, the singer will not be able to ring in the occasion with his fans as he traditionally does, as he would have begun his military training by then in an army base camp. During a conversation, V mentioned how he will miss out on celebrating his birthday this year due to the upcoming enlistment. But he forgot he has the best of friends in the world who would never leave a chance to make him special. The singer was in for a surprise as Park Seo Joon and Na PD held an early birthday celebration for him ahead of his military training.

To mark Tae’s early birthday celebration, from baking a cake to cooking a scrumptious meal, The Marvels actor went all out to show his love for the youngest member of the Wooga Squad. This heartfelt gesture took V aback, who looked pleasantly surprised and emotional over this sweet display of affection.

V also briefly spoke about his upcoming military service, revealing he has always been excited about it, ever since he was young. The Winter Bear added that he feels it would be a great experience for him, which will be instrumental in his overall growth as a person. The singer also affectionately recalled that his father would tell him about the military story.

RM and V will begin their military service on December 11, while Jungkook and Jimin are also expected to enlist shortly after. According to K-media outlets, V will join the Special Duty Team, an anti-terrorism unit that operates directly under the supervision of the Blue House.