Brahmastra song Kesariya out: Watch the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt love ballad

Mumbai: The first song from Brahmastra titled Kesariya is finally out. Kesariya was crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Kesariya is a love ballad focusing on the love between Ranbir and Alia. The two ooze natural chemistry in the song. The song is a celebration of their love, the light they find in each other. Karan Johar shared the song and wrote, “The love, light and MAGIC of Kesariya is out.” Along with Hindi, the viral track has also been launched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The much-awaited film stars Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt as Shiv and Isha. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has been mounted on a huge scale. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.