Elderly Woman Beaten To Death In Mayurbhanj On Suspicion Of Sorcery

Baripada: An elderly woman at Badamatalia village of Jamda police limits in Mayurbhanj district was allegedly beaten to death by her neighbour in the suspicion of practising sorcery.

The deceased has been identified as Gangi Jamuda of the same village.

According to reports, the incident took place when Jamuda was bathing near a tube well in the village yesterday and was attacked with a stick by her neighbour, identified as Madan Pingua.

Following this, Jamuda became critical. She was rescued by local villagers and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, Jamuda succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed about the incident, the local police reached the hospital and recovered Jamuda’s body.

The police has also detained Pingua at the police station for questioning and has initiated an investigation into the incident.

On being asked, Pingua said that he thrashed the woman suspecting her to be a witch. Further investigations are underway.