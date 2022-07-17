Food Delivery Executive Found Dead In Cuttack

Cuttack: A youth, reportedly working with an online food delivery company, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of Law University in Cuttack.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to the reports, the matter came to light this morning after some passerby spotted the body of the youth near the campus of the University.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to SCB medical college and hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact reason behind the death of the delivery boy is still unclear, preliminary reports suggest that the youth was murdered.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.