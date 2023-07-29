Box office ticket sales for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 begin today

Chennai: The box office ticket sales for the upcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 commenced today. Fans and sports enthusiasts will now be able to secure their seats to witness Asia’s top hockey teams battle it out for the ultimate glory by buying the tickets from the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai between 11.00 AM to 6.00 PM at Gate No. 1. Tickets can be purchased for the Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1, East Stands, and South Stands of the stadium.

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, scheduled to take place from 3rd August to 12th August, will witness top-notch teams battling it out during the event, and India will face off against formidable opponents – Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China. As per the tournament format, all six teams will each play five matches in the round-robin stage before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

India will play their first match of the tournament against China on 3rd August. Their second match will be against Japan on 4th August. After taking a rest day, India will face off against Malaysia on 6th August followed by a clash with Korea on the 7th August. The last match of the group stage will be against Pakistan on 9th August. All India matches will commence at 2030 hrs IST.

Speaking on the launch of box office ticket sales, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “I have always believed that hockey unites nations and fans alike. While the anticipation of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 builds on, hosts Hockey India is happy to announce the launch of the box office ticket sales for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. This tournament promises to be a spectacular celebration of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship. We invite all passionate hockey enthusiasts to join us in witnessing the mesmerizing battles on the field, as the best of Asia converge in Chennai. Let’s come together and create an unforgettable atmosphere, supporting our teams with unwavering fervour.”

Also, Hockey India Treasurer and President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu Sekar J Manoharan who has been involved in the preparations ahead of the tournament said, “I am delighted to witness the revival of international hockey in Tamil Nadu, and this achievement owes its gratitude to the unwavering support of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the state’s Hon’ble Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin. Their commitment has made it possible to host The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 in this vibrant state. Now, it’s our turn to reciprocate that faith, and I earnestly urge the people of Tamil Nadu to come forward and rally behind our Indian team.”

Please see below the prices for tickets of each stand and their entry gate numbers.