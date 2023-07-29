IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Odisha Due To Low Pressure

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in most of the parts of the State in next 24 hours under the influence of a low pressure area that formed over north Odisha and adjoining south Gangetic West Bengal Coast today.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha, a Low Pressure Area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining south Gangetic West Bengal Coast and associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height”, a latest IMD bulletin read.

The Monsoon Trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Gangnagar, Rohtak,Luckonow, Gaya, Ranchi, center of Low Pressure Area over north Odisha and adjoining south Gangetic West Bengal Coast and thence southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal, the bulletin added.

Orange warning has been issued for districts like Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bolangir, Bargarh on July 30.

Yellow warning has issued for Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda,Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahanadi and Nabarangpur.