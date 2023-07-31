Boundary Wall Collapses At AIIMS Bhubaneswar In Heavy Rainfall, 3 Injured

Bhubaneswar: As many as three persons were injured after a portion of the boundary wall collapsed at AIIMS in the state capital on Tuesday evening following intense rainfall.

According to initial information, the injured persons include two housekeeping staffers of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and a shopkeeper.

Sources said the AIIMS employees had taken shelter in the shop near AIIMS Dharmasala when the boundary wall collapsed and fell inside the shop.

The shopkeeper and the two AIIMS staff sustained injuries in the mishap and were admitted to the Hospital immediately.

According to the IMD regional centre here, Bhubaneswar received 186 mm of rainfall by 5:30 PM.