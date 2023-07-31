The all New JioBook is here – India’s First Learning Book

Reliance Retail brings the all new JioBook, a revolutionary learning book, designed to cater to all age groups. With its advanced JioOS operating system, stylish design and always-connected features, JioBook promises to redefine the learning experience for every individual.

Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook provides an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours.

“We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” said Reliance Retail Spokesperson

JioOS is designed keeping its users’ comfort and convenience in mind with features like:

4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities – Always stay connected with seamless internet access for uninterrupted learning even in the remotest places of the country Intuitive interface 75+ keyboard shortcuts Trackpad gestures Screen extension Wireless printing Multi-tasking screens Integrated chatbot Access to educational content through Jio TV app Leading gaming titles with JioCloudGames With JioBIAN ready coding environment, students can easily learn to code in various languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl

Unbeatable form-factor and performance:

One of the standout features of JioBook is its stylish design featuring matte finish, ultra slim built, and light weight (990 grams). Despite its slim form, it delivers superb performance through 2.0 GHz octa core processor, 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (Expandable upto 256GB with SD card) storage, Infinity keyboard, large multi-gesture trackpad and in-built USB/HDMI ports.

Hardware Features of JioBook:

Cutting edge operating system – JioOS

4G and Dual-band WiFi connectivity

Ultra slim,super light (990grams) and modern design

Powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking

11.6” (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display

Infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad

Inbuilt ports like USB, HDMI and audio

Product availability:

JioBook will be available at Rs 16,499 starting 5th August 2023.

Customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in.

For more information, please visit www.jiobook.com