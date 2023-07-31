Esha Gupta Flaunts Picture-Perfect Hourglass Physique in Cut-Out Dress

Mumbai: Esha Gupta has once again mesmerized netizens with her captivating looks on Instagram. In her recent post, the actress was seen adorning sexy black strapless dress.

The ensemble features deep neckline, fitted bust, cutout in middle that accentuated her curvaceous body figure perfectly. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows and glowing skin. Esha let her attire do all the work and opted for no accessories. She rounded off her black dress with sleek bun that matched her look perfectly.