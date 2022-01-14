Boult Audio AirBass Y1 With 40 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Launched In India 

New Delhi: Boult Audio recently launched the new Boult Audio AirBass Y1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds offer 40 hours of playback time when coupled with its charging case and support fast charging functionality that offers 100 minutes of playback after a 10-minute charge.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 pricing and availability

The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 comes in Black and White color variants. It is currently available for an introductory price of Rs. 1299 on Indian e-commerce website Flipkart. The price of the earbuds will increase after the introductory period ends.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 specifications

Boult AirBass Y1 features an angled design and an acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) body. The company has not specified the size of the drivers used on the AirBass Y1. The wireless earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback, including the charging case. Boult AirBass Y1 supports fast charging, with 100 minutes of playback after a 10-minute charge. The earbuds can also be used individually in ‘monopod’ mode.

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 support and support touch controls for media playback and taking calls. Boult AirBass Y1 is IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance, which means it can be used for workouts. The TWS earbuds support Google Assistant and Siri, with a triple-tap gesture, according to the company.