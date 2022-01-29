Rayagada: Govt School Teacher Under Vigilance Scanner For Disproportionate Assets

Rayagada: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Saturday conducted simultaneous searches at the properties of a government school teacher in Rayagada on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On the strength of search warrants issued by Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Koraput at Jeypore, four teams led by four DSPs, five Inspectors and other staff carried out searches at the properties of Shisir Kumar Semeli, Teacher, Office of the BEO, Rayagada at six different locations including his house, the anti-corruption wing said.

According to the Vigilance, hard cash of Rs 2.88 lakh, assets namely two triple storeyed buildings, three double-storeyed buildings at Doraguda, bank deposits of Rs 21.68 lakh, 2 four-wheelers (Innova & Bolero), gold jewellery of 408 gms, silver jewellery of 229 gms have been unearthed during the house search so far.