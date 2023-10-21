Bollywood fraternity praises Abhishek Banerjee for his performance in ‘STOLEN’!

Every time Abhishek Banerjee appeared on the screen, he proved his mettle as an actor. Be it a comedy character or to intense one, this actor has aced it all with his acting prowess and took home praises from the audience and critics. Keeping up the spree, the actor delivered yet another amazing performance in ‘STOLEN’ and is now enjoying a great response from the film fraternity.

Abhishek Banerjee had left the prominent filmmakers and actors impressed with his performance in ‘STOLEN’. While sharing a poster of Abhishek, director Abhishek Banerjee wrote –

“What a BANGER of a film!!!

Congratulations @karantejpal94 @thegauravdhingra!!

Brilliant performances @nowitsabhi @shubhamfullname @miamaelzer

Don’t miss this one when it plays at @mumbaifilmfestival”

After this, Harleen Sethi further wrote on her social media –

“Raw!! Real!!

Don’t miss it at @mumbaifilmfestival

Got a chance to watch this film last night and what a film!! Keeps you on the edge of your seat, some brilliant performances & loved everything else about it too- direction ofcourse, storytelling, cinematography, music everything.

@junglebookstudio and @shubhamfullname

Congratulations Thankyou @nikkhiladvani sir @nowitsabhi @karantejpal94 @junglebookstudio @thegauravdhingra @shubhamfullname”

Apart from this, director Nikkhil Advani further praised and wrote –

“EVERYTHING THAT EVERYONE IS SAYING ABOUT THIS FILM AND MORE

EVOCATIVE. VISCERAL AND RAAAAW!!!

WELL DONE @KARANTEJPAL94 @THEGAURAVDHINGRA @NOWITSABHI YOU KNOW I’M YOUR FOREVER FAN. @SHUBHAMFULLNAME @MIAMAELZER.”

With STOLEN, the actor has gone global and also brought pride to the nation on the world level as ‘STOLEN’ Premiered at the British Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival as well.

Apart from this, Abhishek will be seen in Stree 2, Vedha, Section 84, Apoorva, and Bhediya 2.