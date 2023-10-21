Odisha Govt Announces Cash Incentives For State’s National Games Medalists

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports and Youth Services department today announced cash incentives for the State’s medalists in the upcoming 37th edition of the National Games, scheduled to commence in Goa on October 26.

Accordingly, a Gold Medalist will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, Silver Medalist will receive Rs 3 lakh and Bronze Medalist will be felicitated with Rs 2 lakh, for both individual and team events.

The Odisha contingent will feature over 300 athletes including 180 women and will be participating in 31 disciplines.

Extending his best wishes to the entire contingent, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, “I am certain Odisha will shine at the competition. Over the recent years, our athletes are making their mark at many national and international events. We have seen the stellar exploits of some of our athletes in the Asian Games and the National Games will be no different.”

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh each for the seven para-athletes from Odisha who will participate in the Asian Para Games scheduled to be held from October 22 till October 28.

As per the press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Patnaik also wished the para-athletes success in the upcoming mega tournament.