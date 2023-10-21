Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW

Kangana Ranaut, known for her exceptional acting skills and fearless demeanor, is all set to captivate audiences with her highly anticipated film, ‘Tejas.’

After unveiling the exhilarating trailer on Air Force Day, October 8, and the release of the first song, ‘Jaan Da,’ the excitement surrounding the film is reaching new heights. Adding to the anticipation, the makers unveiled the Tejas Anthem song today capturing beautiful glimpses of Kangana’s Tejas Gill’s journey as an Air Force pilot in the film. Sung by Rashmeet Kaur & Shashwat Sachdev, with music given by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar this is definitely the anthem of the year!

‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ beautifully encapsulates the essence of Tejas Gill, and her extraordinary journey in the film. Delving into her aspirations, determination, and the obstacles she faced while pursuing her dreams. The song takes us on a captivating journey through Tejas’ days at the Air Force Academy, showcasing her unwavering dedication and her transformation into an Air Force Pilot and capturing the spirit of her incredible journey, as she defies all odds for the love of her nation.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.