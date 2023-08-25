Bolangir Accountant Arrested While Accepting Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Ajaya Khuntia, Accountant- cum- supporting staff (Contractual) in the Block Education Office at Saintala in Odisha’s Bolangir district while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a complainant (an Assistant Teacher) for processing the latter’s (National Pension Scheme) work file and releasing the pending DA (Dearness Allowance) arrears recently released by the Odisha government. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Khuntia and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations related to Khuntia from a disproportionate asset (DA) angle.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Sambalpur Vigilance police station under Section 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.