Body of missing man with eyes gouged out, open abdomen found in Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a man, who was reportedly missing, was found in a farmland near Olatpur in Cuttack. His eyes had been gouged out and there was a cut on his abdomen.

The deceased has been identified as Kelucharan Routray, a resident of Unit-1 area in Bhubaneswar. It is suspected that, his eyes and kidney have been taken out by organ traffickers.

According to the reports, last Friday, the victim called the 108 ambulance service to take him to the Capital hospital following illness. After that he went missing.

After eight days of his missing his body was found at Olatpur. His kidney was taken out and his face was deformed with acid.

On being informed the police reached the spot and seized the body. Further investigations are underway.