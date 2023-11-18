Delhi air quality improves slightly into ‘Very Poor’ category

Delhi: Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Saturday morning (November 18) as the city woke up to ‘Very Poor’ air quality with overall AQI at 398, a change from persistent ‘Severe’ category for the last few days. The visibility on the roads at around 7 am remained low with the layer of smog continuing to cover the national capital. Delhi had witnessed ‘Severe’ air quality for four days, from November 14 to 17 post-Diwali celebrations in the region.

Drone footage from various locales, including the Jama Masjid area at 7:30 am, Anand Vihar at the same time, and Chanakya Puri’s Nehru Park at 6:29 am, showed the city engulfed by a thick layer of smog. Air quality in Uttar Pradesh has also plummeted into the ‘Very Poor’ category, with Noida Sector-44 also overwhelmed by smog as seen in a drone footage captured at 9:00 am.

Residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and children, are experiencing respiratory difficulties. Morning walkers in the capital have voiced their distress over the pollution’s impact on health. A toxic foam was also seen on the Yamuna River, as captured in drone footage from the Kalindi Kunj area at 10:00 am