Puri: The fourth phase of wood logs for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra has reached Puri from Asika of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

According to sources, 14 logs have reached the Badadanda. Reportedly, 50 phashi woods are needed for the chariots, while rest logs are set to arrive in upcoming days.

The making of chariots for the famous Puri Rath Yatra will begin from Akhyatrutiya Tithi on May 10 this year.