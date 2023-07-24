railway tracks
Twin city

Bodies of couple found on railway tracks near Bomikhal

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The dead bodies of a man and a woman, believed to be a couple were found lying on the railway tracks in near Bomikhal in state capital Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, locals spotted the bodies today morning and suspected that the couple might have ended their lives by jumping in front of a train.

Though the exactly circumstances that led to the untimely demise of the duo remained unknown, it is being said that they might have committed suicide over family dispute.

 

