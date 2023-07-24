Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation formed over Westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and under its influence a low pressure area is expected to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours which could result in more rain, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar informed.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning to at least 10 districts predicting heavy rainfall. “Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Balangir,” said the IMD regional centre.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha, said the Meteorological Centre.

The weather department further informed that rainfall activity is likely to increase in the state from Tuesday (July 25).