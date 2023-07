Sambalpur: The water level of Hirakud dam in Odisha stood at 614.47 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 feet at 6 am today officials said.

The discharging of excess water from the Hirkud reservoir continued through five sluice gates in view of continuous inflow of water from the upper catchment.

As per available reports, the inflow and outflow of water stood at 1,16,982 cusecs.