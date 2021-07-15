BMC Declares Apartment In Khandagiri Area As Containment Zone

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared an apartment ‘Satyasai Enclave’, in Khandagiri under Ward No.49 as a containment zone after several COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the building.

The BMC has issued an order restricting the public from entering into and the inhabitants from going out of the containment zone.

Besides, all the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in the home and all the shopping establishments of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately. Further, all government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone are closed forthwith, the order added.

The civic body will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zones.