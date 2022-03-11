Blaupunkt Cybersound Smart TV Models Launched In India With HDR Support

New Delhi: Blaupunkt has recently launched two new smart TV models in India. The lineup includes a 40-inch HD Ready smart TV and a 43-inch full-HD smart TV. It features 40W speakers with surround sound support, the new CyberSound smart TV models also offer HDR10 content support. The higher-end model also comes with inbuilt Chromecast support, according to the company.

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch Smart TV, Blaupunkt CyberSound 3-inch Smart TV price in India, availability

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch smart TV price in India is set at Rs. 15,999, while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 19,999. The smart TV will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting on March 12. Customers can also avail of a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards, according to Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch Smart TV, Blaupunkt CyberSound 43-inch Smart TV specifications

The new Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV is available in a 40-inch model that sports an HD Ready (1,336×768 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness and thin bezels, and a 43-inch model that comes with a full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and bezel-less design. The smart TV is equipped with an unspecified quad-core processor with Cortex A53 cores, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

Both Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV models run on an unspecified version of Android TV and offer access to the Google Play store. The TV supports streaming services like Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, and YouTube. According to Blaupunkt, both smart TV models are equipped with 40W speakers with surround sound support. Connectivity options on the TV include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. The included remote features Google Assistant support for voice commands.