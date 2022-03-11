10 Students Fall Ill After Eating Phenyl-Laced Meal In Balasore

Balasore: As many as 10 girl students of a private college at Rupsa in Balasore district fell ill after allegedly consuming phenyl-laced food.

Six of them are stated to be critical. The critically ill students were first rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rupsa and have been later shifted to the district headquarters hospital here.

According to reports, while preparing food for the students at Jogendra Anchalika College in Rupsa, the cook mistakenly added phenyl in the daal.

The students took ill after taking food. After the incident, they were rushed to Rupsa CHC.