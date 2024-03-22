Special Unit of Odisha Police to Monitor Fake News on Social Media During Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has recently established a special unit to keep an eye on the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms during the upcoming General and Assembly elections in the state.

The special unit will be headed by IGP (Crime Branch) Shefeen Ahamed and will work in coordination with the IT department.

Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi has stated that there are specific guidelines from the ECI on this matter, and the unit will monitor all news content on social media and take action against false online content related to elections.

The State Police has also requested the public to avoid sharing fake news and misinformation and warned of severe consequences for those who share provocative content on social media platforms.