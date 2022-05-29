BJD Nominates 4 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Election In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced the names of its candidates for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats.

The nominees of the party are Sulata Deo, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra and Niranjan Bishi.

Polling for three Rajya Sabha seats will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 10 while counting of votes will take place at 5 PM on the very day.

Likewise, bypoll to one Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 13. The counting of votes will take place at 5 pm on the same day.