Southwest Monsoon Touches Kerala Coast

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon hit the coast of Kerala on Sunday, three days before its expected arrival, the India Meteorological Department said.

Earlier, the weather agency had predicted that the monsoon would hit the mainland of Kerala on May 27. However, it may be delayed. The normal day of arrival of the monsoon in Kerala is June 1.

On Saturday, the MeT Department, in its weather bulletin said, “Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 28th, 30th & 31st May; over Arunachal Pradesh on 01st June; over Assam-Meghalaya during 28th May-01st June and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 29th,31st May & 01st June, 2022.”

Rainfall is also expected in several southern states of India states, including Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, due to the influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. The IMD said, “Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe & Lakshadweep and isolated rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during 28th May-01st June and over Lakshadweep on 30th May.”

While the Southwest monsoon season, which boosts the agro-based economy of the country, first touches the southern tip of Kerala, usually in the first week of June, the leave from Rajasthan by September.