BJD MP Sasmit Patra Reappointed to Rajya Sabha Panel of Vice Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal MP Dr Sasmit Patra has been reappointed to the Rajya Sabha Panel of Vice Chairman by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The reappointment marks the BJD MP’s fourth stint as Panel Vice Chair in the Upper House of the Parliament.

He was appointed to the Panel of Vice Chairman for the first time in 2020 by then-Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and reappointed by Naidu again in 2022.

Dhankhar reappointed Sasmit to the Panel for the third time. Today’s appointment marks Sasmit’s fourth stint at this position.