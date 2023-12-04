Exclusive Look of Hrithik Roshan as Patty in ‘Fighter’ Unveiled!

The much-anticipated look of Hrithik Roshan from the film ‘Fighter’ has been revealed, leaving fans in awe. Portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his Call Sign ‘Patty,’ Roshan perfectly steps into the shoes of a Squadron Pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising a high octane adrenaline-packed journey.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared the first look. Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he jotted down the caption –

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

Call Sign: Patty

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever 🇮🇳#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/os5XkTD3hS — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 4, 2023

Fighter traces the journey of Hrithik Roshan as Patty becomes the best Fighter pilot of India.

This unveiling heralds the commencement of an exhilarating cinematic ride, as ‘Fighter’ gears up to embark on a mission to redefine action, blended flawlessly with patriotic fervour, on the silver screen. The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline.

The film’s release date is set for January 25th 2024 on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Audiences can brace themselves for a high-flying adventure that promises to soar beyond expectations with India’s first aerial action franchise film. Get ready to take off with ‘Fighter,’ where the skies will witness the spectacle of cinematic brilliance!