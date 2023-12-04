Mission Raniganj is trending on No. 1 on Netflix

Pooja Entertainment’s widely acclaimed ‘Mission Raniganj’ has been released on the leading digital streaming platform Netflix. The Rescue Thriller drama, laced with a solid performance from Akshay Kumar in the titular character, narrates the edge of the thrilling and intriguing tale of the courage and resilience of one man, Jaswant Singh Gill. It can’t be denied that that film left a distinctive mark on the minds of the audience and emerged as one of the most cherished and positively reviewed films of 2023.

Upon the digital release, the audiences flocked to the platform and showed unanimous love for the film. Several audiences who missed the film on its theatrical release have watched it on the digital platform and couldn’t stop raving about the film, the subject, performances, music, and other aspects.

The love and response from the audiences on the Netflix release have contributed to the massive success of the film digitally, and the widely acclaimed film is trending at #1 in the category of Top 10 Movies in India.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, ‘Mission Raniganj tells the story of a valiant mission led by the courageous Late Jaswant Singh Gill to rescue coal miners in 1989. It also boasts an ensemble cast that includes: Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri. The film celebrates the engineering minds of India and Bharat’s true heroes.

‘Mission Raniganj’ has indeed touched the hearts of millions with its gripping narrative and is hugely inspiring for the youth of India today.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine incident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the Rescue team led by Late Jaswant Singh Gill offers audiences an unforgettable insight into the details of the world’s largest Rescue mission and makes every Indian proud. The film is now streaming on Netflix.