BJB College Girl Student Suicide Case: Police forcibly pick up mother & others staging dharna

Bhubaneswar: In another twist regarding the Plus Three girl student, Ruchika Mohanty, who was found dead inside the girls’ hostel of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) College, Police forcibly picked up the mother of the deceased and several others staging dharna in front of the College.

Reportedly, Ruchika’s mother had warned to observe the 10th-day death rituals at the spot today.

With the Commissionerate Police yet to make any headway in the BJB college student Ruchika Mohanty’s suicide due to alleged ragging even after nine days of the incident, the deceased’s mother continued to protest. Hence, cops picked her up in order to avoid escalation of the situation.

Meanwhile, a psychologist visited the college hostel and discussed with the inmates to check their mental state.

Ruchika was a student of Plus III, Arts at BJB Autonomous College here. She was staying on campus in one of the ladies’ hostels of the institution. Her body was recovered from the hostel on Saturday.

The note recovered during the inquest corroborated the abetment to suicide angle. Police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC and investigating further.

