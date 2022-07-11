John Abraham Joins Hands With Dinesh Vijan For Action-Thriller ‘Tehran’, Begins Shooting

New Delhi: Bollywood star John Abraham began filming for the action thriller ‘Tehran’. The action-thriller is directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. The film is inspired by true events.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

Take a look:

<.

</>

In the past, Maddock Films has delivered some of blockbusters including ‘Badlapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’, ‘Mimi’. Among its upcoming projects, the project house has Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead and another yet-to-be-titled film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal.

On the professional front, John Abraham will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. He has Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and Ek Villian Returns with Arjun Kapoor.