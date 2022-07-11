BMC Urges Shopping Malls To Make Masks Mandatory Amid Rise In Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed all the shopping malls to ensure 100% mask usage on their premises in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

BMC took to official Twitter handle to inform the citizen about the same through its.

Team BMC request to all #ShoppingMalls to ensure 100% mask use in their premises.

Avoid gatherings. Ensure proper ventilation. Deploy one staff as #COVID19 Monitor for Mall and he/she will ensure #SocialDistancing norms at Mall premises.@CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha @HFWOdisha pic.twitter.com/rvDbAzr6nj — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 10, 2022

Moreover, the civic body has also urged the authorities of malls to avoid gathering, to ensure proper ventilation. It has also been asked to deploy one staff to COVID-19 in order to monitor for Mall. The particular staff will ensure social distancing norms at Mall premises.

It is pertinent to mention that Odisha recorded above 500 Covid positives for the third consecutive day with 572 new positives in 25 districts and the State Pool.