BMC Urges Shopping Malls To Make Masks Mandatory Amid Rise In Covid Cases

By Pradeep Sahoo
27

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed all the shopping malls to ensure 100% mask usage on their premises in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

BMC took to official Twitter handle to inform the citizen about the same through its.

Moreover, the civic body has also urged the authorities of malls to avoid gathering, to ensure proper ventilation. It has also been asked to deploy one staff to COVID-19 in order to monitor for Mall. The particular staff will ensure social distancing norms at Mall premises.

It is pertinent to mention that Odisha recorded above 500 Covid positives for the third consecutive day with 572 new positives in 25 districts and the State Pool.

