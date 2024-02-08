Bijay Anand excited ahead of his next high-octane action release ‘Crakk’ with Vidyut Jammwal

If anyone wishes to learn and master the art of balancing between different walks of life, the ideal go-to person for the same has to be Bijay Anand. Apart from being a successful actor who’s impressed on many occasions, he’s also a well-known and respected Yogi Guru and teacher whose teachings inspire many. Ever since the audience got to know that Bijay Anand is going to be a part of Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming project ‘Crakk’, the excitement and anticipation around him hit a different high altogether and for real. Earlier, in the recent past, Bijay too revealed about his heart-thumping experience when he was pulling off dangerous stunts while dangling mid-air. A lot has been read and heard about the project and with Vidyut and Bijay, two experts in the field of fitness and action coming together for this, the internet truly can’t keep calm and for real. Ahead of the big release in February, Bijay shares and we quote,

“This project is extremely close to my heart. I share a good equation of mutual respect and admiration with both my directors Aditya Dutt and Vidyut Jammwal. The way both of them together zeroed down on me to finalise me for the film by showing their leap of faith was a truly heartwarming gesture. Anyone who instils belief and faith in me makes me all the way more motivated and dedicated to do well and that’s exactly what I tried to do in Crakk. Vidyut is beyond excellence in the movie and my director is nothing short of fabulous. From stunts to scenes, he’s managed to make me do things brilliantly when I wasn’t sure. He has truly gotten the best out of me and I am truly honoured and grateful to be a part of the project. 23rd February is approaching and I can’t wait for our work to be out there in public so that you all can be entertained. I promise you all a sensational experience.”

Kudos to Bijay Anand for once again moving beyond his comfort zone and doing the unthinkable. His knack for surprising his audience is what makes him such a fine artiste and well, it’s only set to get bigger and better for him shortly. Stay tuned for more updates.