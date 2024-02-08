Pakistan suspends mobile internet as country votes

Islamabad: Pakistan has suspended mobile calls and data services as millions head to the polls to vote in a new government.

An interior ministry spokesman said the measure was warranted, citing recent incidents of terror in the country.

The election comes almost two years since the previous prime minister, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

Three-time PM Nawaz Sharif is now on the ballot in what many analysts say is Pakistan’s least credible election yet.

Khan was jailed on corruption charges last year and is barred from standing.

Both calls and data services have been suspended, though wifi networks still appear to be working.