BigHit Music reacts to copyright claims regarding BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’

Seoul: Jeon Jungkook of BTS recently dropped his solo song ‘Seven’, which continues to rule the streaming charts. On August 22, a South Korean outlet revealed that a copyright claim had been registered by composer Yang Joon-young. BTS’ label BigHit Music has now reacted to the claims and denied the claims vehemently.

BTS’s agency BigHit Music stated, “We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ are not true.”

They continued, “‘Seven’ is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago as some claim. They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism.”

It is worth noting that ‘Seven’ (feat. Latto) was composed and written by Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto.