Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down into tears after being called ‘zero’ and ‘non-active’

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the Weekend Ka Vaar starts with hosts Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh and they both entertain everyone in the house. Further in the episode, we also see Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar entering the show to promote their upcoming song.

While talking about their song host Bharti asked Sumbul if she misses being in the house and other things. Sumbul shared, “Yes I miss being in the house and especially my Mandali. And it was a very amazing time I had in this house.”

Further, when Bharti made the contestants play the Khatron Ke Khiladi shock game contestant Aashika Bhatia and Elvish were called on the stage and Aashika was unable to bear the pain and was getting targeted by everyone on the show. She was being called ‘Zero’ and ‘inactive’ by the contestants in the house and felt very bad about it.

Later, Pooja Bhatt came in support of Aashika during the BB verse selection and stated, “Let’s show some humanity and already the girl is not able to cope with so much of harshness. So I would suggest that no one should give Aashika’s name for BB verse.”

Meanwhile, Aashika breaks down and states, “I am very disturbed with what happened in the house today. Everyone is targeting me I cannot be fake if I get fake then my mother and even myself would not be real. This is real me and I cannot change it.” Further, Aashika cries in the house.