Mom-To-Be Ileana D’Cruz finally shares pictures of her boyfriend from their date night?l

Mumbai: Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz, who broke the news of her pregnancy in April, has been ever since hounded by the social media to reveal the father of her unborn child. Putting a rest to all the inquiries, Ileana D’Cruz finally revealed the face of her baby’s father by posting some pictures of herself and him while on a date night on Sunday evening. In the picture, we can see Ileana and her boyfriend posing cutely for some pictures. The text below the pictures read, “Date Night.” Ileana, however did not reveal the father’s name.

Take a look at the post here:

The man in the picture looks similar to the one seen in a blurred picture shared by Ileana last month. She had shared the picture along with a long note on her pregnancy journey.

Besides, Ileana has been quite regular in sharing pictures from her maternity album.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.