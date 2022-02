New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss 15 participant Afsana Khan tied the knot with singer Saajz in Chandigarh.

Afsana shared two sets of pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “our happily ever after begins now. #afsaajz.”

Afsana Khan rose to fame with Voice of Punjab Season 3 in 2012.

Later, she lent her voice to several hit tracks like Dhakka, Titliaan, and others.