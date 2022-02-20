Rajasthan: 9 Including Groom Killed As Car Falls Into Chambal River In Kota

Jaipur: At least nine people including the groom were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the victims were heading towards the wedding procession.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences and tweeted, “The death of 9 people including the groom of a wedding procession after their car fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. I have enquired the collector about the incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the soul of the departed rest in peace”.

<>

कोटा में बारातियों की कार चंबल नदी में गिरने से दूल्हे सहित 9 लोगों की मृत्यु बेहद दुखद व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कलक्टर से बात कर पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं,ईश्वर उन्हें यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दें, दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 20, 2022

</>