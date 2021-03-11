Biden administration works on strengthening Indo-US ties

New Delhi: The Biden administration favours deeper military ties with India and wishing to invest in its defence sector.

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will be paying a visit to India from March 19 to 21. During his visit, it is expected that the discussion will focus on the above mentioned topic.

Meanwhile, Austin is visiting Japan and South Korea. Both US and India are expected to focus on common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, according defence ministry sources.

A defence ministry statement said Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasizes the strength of India-US strategic partnership.

During his stay in Delhi, Austin will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The US may be trying to invest in India’s defence sector for possible American production in India that could be much cheaper and economical.

The ministry said both sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.