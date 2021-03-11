Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce 93rd Oscar nominations on March 15

New York: Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas will announce the Oscar nominations on March 15. The Academy took to Twitter and revealed that the power couple will announce the nominations in all 23 categories on Monday.

The nominations will be announced in two parts via global live streaming. “Who’s excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5:19am PDT,” the tweet read.

<>



</>

Priyanka and Nick also shared the news on social media in a video.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



</>

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka used the latest TikTok trend. Priyanka began the video by saying, “Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations”, a popular trend on Instagram reels and TikTok.

“Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” Priyanka wrote along the video posted on Instagram.

The nominations will be announced through a live global stream on the Academy’s official website – Oscars.com and Oscars.org and also on the Academy’s digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The 93rd Oscars will be televised live on ABC.