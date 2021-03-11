Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to reports, security forces had launched a search operation in the district based on inputs about the presence of terrorists there. While the identity of the slain militant was not known immediately, the forces have recovered an AK-47 from him.

As per sources, the encounter is on at Kandipora Bijbehara area in Anantnag.

The operation is jointly being carried out by security forces and the local police.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.